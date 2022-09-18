Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock remained flat at $71.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

