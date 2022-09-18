Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.99. 41,155,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,990. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.