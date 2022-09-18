Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 831,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $56.76. 307,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.12. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

