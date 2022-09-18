Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Formula One Group stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.