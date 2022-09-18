Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $35,112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 411,189 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

FBHS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. 1,739,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

