Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 216.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after buying an additional 709,379 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 707,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Franchise Group stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. 611,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

