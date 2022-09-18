Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $269,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $502,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRAF traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. 49,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

