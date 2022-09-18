FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,321 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

AMAT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $88.87. 10,893,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,924. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

