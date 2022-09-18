FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,726 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

