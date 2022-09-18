FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.60 on Friday, hitting $626.74. 2,693,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.99.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

