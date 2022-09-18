FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 860 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

