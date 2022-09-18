Friedenthal Financial Acquires 250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

