Friedenthal Financial Acquires 362 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $52.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

