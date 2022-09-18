Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66.

