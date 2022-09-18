Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 30,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $762,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 123,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.83 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

