Friedenthal Financial Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.