Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Reaches $21.55 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and $5.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

