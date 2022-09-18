Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

