Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 320.5 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Fuji Media stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. Fuji Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.