Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 320.5 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Fuji Media stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. Fuji Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.
Fuji Media Company Profile
