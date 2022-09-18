Fusion Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $63,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $194.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.