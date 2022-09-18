Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUSN. Jonestrading began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $130.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

