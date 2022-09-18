FY2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Boosted by Clarus Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

K92 Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

About K92 Mining

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.32. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.51.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

