Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.