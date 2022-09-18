Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading

