GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Up 31.7% in August

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 661,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at GAN

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GAN by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Stock Performance

GAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 630,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GAN has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Further Reading

