Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $231,575,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.