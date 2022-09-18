Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$19,891.50 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Bindu Wyma sold 14,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.34, for a total transaction of C$19,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,720.

Gear Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

GXE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

