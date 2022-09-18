Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Gecina Price Performance

GECFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

