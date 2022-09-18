Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of GNSS stock remained flat at $3.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,683. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

