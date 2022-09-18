Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 203,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Genfit Price Performance

Genfit stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,993. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

