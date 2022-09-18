Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 203,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Genfit Price Performance
Genfit stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,993. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
About Genfit
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.