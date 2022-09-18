Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.