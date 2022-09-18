Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 530 to GBX 470. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genuit Group traded as low as GBX 326.50 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 330.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 14225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.50 ($4.03).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87). In other Genuit Group news, insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33). Also, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,661 shares of company stock worth $6,964,140.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £850.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 426.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

About Genuit Group

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.