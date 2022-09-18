GeoDB (GEO) Price Down 1.7% This Week

GeoDB (GEO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $542,418.28 and approximately $1,341.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065260 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 82,641,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

