Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIACW remained flat at $0.58 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

