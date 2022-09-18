Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 2.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,340,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

