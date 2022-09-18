Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$27,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,700.01.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$930,477.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00.

TSE:CFW traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,999. The stock has a market cap of C$212.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

