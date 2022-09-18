Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 224,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Global Industrial Trading Up 4.7 %

Global Industrial stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $29.33. 128,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.