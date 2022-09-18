Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.68. 3,743,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,896. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.