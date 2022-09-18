Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
Global Payments Stock Performance
Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.68. 3,743,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,896. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.
Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Read More
