Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Globant Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Globant stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.68. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globant will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

