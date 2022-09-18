Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
Globant Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Globant stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.68. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globant will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
