Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.