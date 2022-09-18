Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Up 43.5% in August

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

GSUN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.05. 427,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,179. Golden Sun Education Group has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

