Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Update

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GDSTR stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

