Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on GTIM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 4.0 %
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.