Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTIM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 31,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

