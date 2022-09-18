Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VII

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Gores Holdings VII Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVW opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26. Gores Holdings VII has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

