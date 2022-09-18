Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Up 32.3% in August

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Down 0.2 %

GIIX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 251,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,028. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VIII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.