Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

