Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

