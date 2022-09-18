Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.72 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

