Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,300,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $308.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.51 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

