Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.19 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

