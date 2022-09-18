Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $177.25 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

